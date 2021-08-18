‘They are not at risk’: Spain stopped from deporting child migrants to Morocco
Amid fury from human rights groups, Spain is trying to overturn a court decision blocking it from deporting child migrants back to Morocco. Thomas Graham reports from Melilla
The Spanish government has been given until Thursday to show it is not breaking the law by repatriating children to Morocco, in a case which has outraged international human rights groups.
More than 700 minors remain in the care of the local government after 10,000 migrants swam into Ceuta, the Spanish North African enclave, over three days in May.
Last week, the Spanish Interior Ministry made a deal with Morocco to start sending the minors back, repatriating 15 youngsters a day.
