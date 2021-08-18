‘They are not at risk’: Spain stopped from deporting child migrants to Morocco

The Spanish government has been given until Thursday to show it is not breaking the law by repatriating children to Morocco, in a case which has outraged international human rights groups.

More than 700 minors remain in the care of the local government after 10,000 migrants swam into Ceuta, the Spanish North African enclave, over three days in May.

Last week, the Spanish Interior Ministry made a deal with Morocco to start sending the minors back, repatriating 15 youngsters a day.