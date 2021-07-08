Spanish museum in embarrassing climbdown over Goya painting

The Prado museum said the attribution was changed back to Goya to ‘reflect the ongoing debate around the origin of the painting’

By Graham Keeley
in Madrid
Thursday 08 July 2021 17:25
El Prado museum, Madrid

To many admirers of Francisco de Goya, Colossus is one of the Spanish master’s greatest works, which conveys a sense of menace and the political upheaval through which the artist lived.

Yet despite the importance of the work, it has been dogged by mystery as to who really was the author.

In 2008, the art world was stunned when an expert declared that there might be one problem – it could have been the work of a little-known assistant rather than Goya himself.

