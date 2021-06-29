Deadline looms for Spanish public to cash in pesetas for euros

To many people of a certain age, the peseta is evocative of holidays in Spain when bundles of this exotic currency might buy a round of sangria or a paella.

However, for Spaniards who may have guarded bundles of the out-of-date currency under their mattresses or stuffed into suitcases, it’s time to cash in these hidden fortunes: they have until Wednesday to swap the peseta for euros or they will be left with worthless pieces of paper.

The Bank of Spain estimates that there are €1.5 billion ( £1.28bn) worth of pesetas in circulation, stashed away in forgotten bank vaults or discarded envelopes.