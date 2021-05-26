From England heartbreak to learning to love cricket again
World Cup winner Alex Hartley was devastated to lose her central contract but refreshed with a new domestic deal is chomping at the bit to get going again
L
osing her England contract was a devastating blow but Alex Hartley is learning to love cricket again all the same.
The World Cup winner is one of 41 female players to have signed full-time regional deals in what has been hailed as a revolutionary step for the women’s game.
The North West Thunder, the team that Hartley captains, are also kicking on themselves after revealing sports travel company Sportsbreaks.com as their first standalone shirt sponsor.
