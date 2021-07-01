Andy Murray and the best place on Earth

On Centre Court at Wimbledon, the match of the tournament so far is playing out between Andy Murray and Oscar Otte.

Murray has been away from the singles draw at the All England Club for four years, but his first-round match on Monday had many familiar elements of the Scot's outings of old: a lot of battling, a fair bit of stress, the threat of heartache and – ultimately – jubilation.

Two days later, the two-time champion is back at it again, this time against German qualifier Otte. The stature of Murray's opponent should ensure a fairly straightforward victory, but things have, historically, rarely been so easy for the former world No 1. Factor in his fairly recent hip surgeries, and there's an even greater chance of this meeting being more complicated than it should be.