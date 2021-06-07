Becky Downie’s Olympics absence not linked to speaking out against abuse, claim British Gymnastics
Performance director James Thomas has spoken out after Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan and twins Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova were selected ahead of the world silver medallist
Becky Downie may not be in Great Britain’s immediate plans for the Tokyo Olympic Games but Team GB officials have rejected any suggestion her absence is linked to speaking out about abuse suffered while competing in the sport.
A world silver medallist on the bars in 2019, Downie was left stunned by her omission from a four-strong squad confirmed for Tokyo on Monday.
It follows claims made last summer, alongside her sister Ellie, about abusive and cruel behaviour in the British team, describing the treatment as ‘completely normalised’, adding that athletes were competing in an ‘environment of fear and mental abuse’.
