Boris Becker: The former tennis star whose debts have caught up to him

The most famous picture of Boris Becker was taken in 1985, moments after the thunderbolt serve that made him the youngest men’s singles winner in Wimbledon history. With Centre Court in raptures, Becker stood on the baseline and balanced the silver-gilt trophy precariously on top of his head.

Amid the ferocity of the unseeded 17-year-old’s run to the final - all fizzing serves, acrobatic volleys and wild fist pumps - it was easily forgotten quite how strikingly youthful he was. But in that photograph, the smile is a little more awkward and uncertain, his eyes wide and filled with nerves and excitement. Becker’s sudden thrust into the spotlight had illuminated a multitude of emotions and, in a sense, it has remained that way ever since.

It has taken on a different glare in recent years, though, and the toll of Becker’s financial issues has diminished the magnetic aura he once wielded. Earlier this month, he was found guilty of four offences under the Insolvency Act after Southwark Crown Court heard accusations of Becker concealing millions of pounds in assets from creditors – after having been declared bankrupt in 2017.