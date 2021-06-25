Bradley Wiggins on the Tour de France, Olympics, doubt, and a winning mentality

Few men have done more to inspire the cycling revolution in the UK than Sir Bradley Wiggins, but for Britain’s first Tour de France champion, it was all about winning.

In 2012 Wiggins enjoyed his crowning moment, wearing the yellow jersey on the Champs Elysées to write his name into the record books before following it up with Olympic gold in London in the time trial.

Along with Chris Froome, he paved the way for a decade of success for Team Sky, now Team Ineos, who have won a remarkable 12 Grand Tours now following Egan Bernal’s recent Giro d’Italia victory.