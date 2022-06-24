Carlos Alcaraz believes it is too soon for him to challenge for Wimbledon title

The teenage Spaniard has established himself as a leading force on clay and hard courts

Eleanor Crooks
Friday 24 June 2022 18:49
Teenager Carlos Alcaraz is looking to find his feet on grass (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Carlos Alcaraz feels this year is too soon for him to challenge for the Wimbledon title.

The 19-year-old has established himself as the most exciting young talent in the men’s game over the past couple of seasons and has already won four ATP Tour titles this year, three on clay and one on grass.

He went into the French Open as the leading challenger to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic but was beaten by Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals.

