Thomas Tuchel takes the blame as Chelsea are checked

I

t wasn't how Chelsea wanted to prepare for an FA Cup final, that's for sure.

Fresh from a whirlwind start to life in Premier League football, Mikel Arteta had called Thomas Tuchel's side "the best in the league in the last few months" in the build-up to Wednesday night’s Premier League meeting.

But it was Arteta's Arsenal who left Stamford Bridge with all three points after inflicting just the third defeat of Tuchel's 26-match reign.