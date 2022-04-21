In public, Thomas Tuchel offered some manner of headline-making statements. The Chelsea manager said he "understood" a Chelsea fan that remonstrated with Cesar Azpilicueta. His team had been that infuriating, as he blamed them for so many mistakes. Tuchel also blamed the pitch for contributing to those mistakes, in what was perhaps his most outlandish comment of the evening.

It certainly grabbed most attention.

“It's a very, very difficult pitch here,” Tuchel complained. “It's not to our favour. The ball bounces awkwardly.”