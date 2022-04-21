Chelsea left ruing defensive inconsistency as season in limbo shows no signs of abating
Errors, dropped points and off-field uncertainty leave the Blues in a holding pattern of sorts until the FA Cup final, writes Miguel Delaney
In public, Thomas Tuchel offered some manner of headline-making statements. The Chelsea manager said he "understood" a Chelsea fan that remonstrated with Cesar Azpilicueta. His team had been that infuriating, as he blamed them for so many mistakes. Tuchel also blamed the pitch for contributing to those mistakes, in what was perhaps his most outlandish comment of the evening.
It certainly grabbed most attention.
“It's a very, very difficult pitch here,” Tuchel complained. “It's not to our favour. The ball bounces awkwardly.”
