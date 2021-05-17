A Champions League dream over before it began

Chelsea’s hopes of a first Champions League title were dashed in devastating fashion by a brilliant Barcelona

Monday 17 May 2021 10:31
comments
Chelsea forward Fran Kirby
Chelsea forward Fran Kirby
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
A

fter waiting so long for a first Champions League final, it was almost over before it began.

Emma Hayes had worked nine years to get to this point. Her champion Chelsea team had given everything on a dramatic, rollercoaster run to Gothenburg this season to reach it.

But then in a cruel twist of fate and a footballing masterclass it was all taken away from them in a devastating first-half display from Barcelona.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments