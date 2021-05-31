No standing still for Roman’s next empire
Even in the afterglow of a first trophy at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel was already thinking about how to win the next one. As we know all too well, his boss demands nothing less
For Thomas Tuchel it was a night of firsts.
Not only did Chelsea's manager claim a first Champions League crown as a manager, he met his boss for the first time too.
The German was joined by Roman Abramovich on the pitch at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto as the man whose millions have made it all possible since 2004 celebrated a second European Cup in his time presiding over the Stamford Bridge club.
