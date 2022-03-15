Football needs to find better answers to new questions

There were more than a few moments of tension at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but very few were related to where the ball was going.

Perhaps the most nervousness came between Chelsea fans themselves, as there was an unmistakable trepidation about whether some would sing about Roman Abramovich. Beyond a few smatterings that were quickly shouted down, there was mercifully none of that. It was to the credit of the majority of home supporters.

It also meant that the most tension was in the dressing room, and it was only tangentially connected to Chelsea.