Chelsea’s well-oiled machine paint Wembley blue

Such was Emma Hayes' unerring confidence in her team, she saw it all coming.

Chelsea wrapped up a delayed treble - or a quadruple if you include the Community Shield - with a Women's FA Cup final triumph at Wembley that their all-conquering manager was never in any doubt would come.

After dominating on all fronts domestically last season, the fourth and final trophy of a remarkable year was secured in suitably serene fashion as Hayes' side swept past rivals Arsenal 3-0 at Wembley.