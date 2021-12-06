Chelsea’s well-oiled machine paint Wembley blue

The country’s best team showed their class to wrap up a delayed treble with the Women’s FA Cup at Wembley on Sunday

Monday 06 December 2021 16:40
<p>Chelsea celebrate with the FA Cup </p>

Such was Emma Hayes' unerring confidence in her team, she saw it all coming.

Chelsea wrapped up a delayed treble - or a quadruple if you include the Community Shield - with a Women's FA Cup final triumph at Wembley that their all-conquering manager was never in any doubt would come.

After dominating on all fronts domestically last season, the fourth and final trophy of a remarkable year was secured in suitably serene fashion as Hayes' side swept past rivals Arsenal 3-0 at Wembley.

