Chelsea look for ‘extra special’ end to unforgettable season

ustralian footballer Sam Kerr was just 13 years old when she was talent-spotted by Perth Glory striker Bobby Despotovski in 2007 - the last year an English women’s club lifted the Champions League trophy.

That Arsenal squad went on to become the first - and still only - English side to win a quadruple, an achievement Kerr and her Chelsea teammates will move one step closer to matching with a win over Barcelona in Sunday’s final.

To do so the Blues, who claimed the League Cup in March, will rely heavily on the forward who was honoured with her sixth golden boot in five years after Chelsea walked away with the Women’s Super League title last weekend.