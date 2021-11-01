A life in sport lost to gambling that can never be won back

Chris Wood looks into the eyes of young athletes and sees his own reflection, chilling refractions of a life lost to gambling that he could never win back.

An 11-year addiction left the Hampshire cricketer in the hole to the tune of £200,000. He ended one day £5,000 down but his biggest losses can never be recouped.

That came in relationships ruined, weeks spent bed-ridden and sporting memories that totally passed him by.