A life in sport lost to gambling that can never be won back
An 11-year addiction left Hampshire cricketer Chris Wood in the hole to the tune of £200,000. He ended one day £5,000 down but his biggest losses can never be recouped
Chris Wood looks into the eyes of young athletes and sees his own reflection, chilling refractions of a life lost to gambling that he could never win back.
An 11-year addiction left the Hampshire cricketer in the hole to the tune of £200,000. He ended one day £5,000 down but his biggest losses can never be recouped.
That came in relationships ruined, weeks spent bed-ridden and sporting memories that totally passed him by.
