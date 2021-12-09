Meet the groundbreaking football team crowdfunding through the FA Cup

Groundbreaking tier seven side Clapton CFC didn’t expect to find themselves in the third round of the FA Cup - let alone as the cause celebre in a widespread debate about prize money in the women’s game.

When Clapton face third tier Plymouth Argyle away on Sunday they will become the first step seven side to have advanced this far in the Cup’s 50-year lifespan.

But the pioneering 500-mile journey came at an unaffordable cost to the fan-owned and run east London club, whose line-up includes teachers and teaching assistants, civil servants, and a physiotherapist. Without support from the FA - which only begins in the fourth round - Clapton were forced to crowdfund the £3000 it would take to make history.