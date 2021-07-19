Open champion Collin Morikawa tries to drink in the history

For Collin Morikawa the hardest part of a serene week was to let it all finally sink in.

The 24-year-old American is a double major champion after surging clear on the final day of The Open Championship at Royal St George's and never looking back on his way to a first Claret Jug.

Morikawa won the 2020 US PGA on just his second major start and is now the first player to win two different majors at their first attempt.