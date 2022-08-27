Frank Lampard warns Dele Alli time is running out to reboot his career

Frank Lampard has warned Dele Alli that he has reached the point where, if he does not change his attitude in training, it will be too late to rescue his career.

Alli has joined Besiktas on loan for the season after only being given one start in his seven months at Everton and Lampard feels Alli has lacked the focus to get back to his best.

The 26-year-old was twice named PFA Young Player of the Year, scored 22 times in the 2016-17 season, appeared in the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the Champions League final in 2019.