Frank Lampard warns Dele Alli time is running out to reboot his career
Lampard believes it is sad how Dele Alli’s fortunes have declined
Frank Lampard has warned Dele Alli that he has reached the point where, if he does not change his attitude in training, it will be too late to rescue his career.
Alli has joined Besiktas on loan for the season after only being given one start in his seven months at Everton and Lampard feels Alli has lacked the focus to get back to his best.
The 26-year-old was twice named PFA Young Player of the Year, scored 22 times in the 2016-17 season, appeared in the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the Champions League final in 2019.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies