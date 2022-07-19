Dina Asher-Smith heartbroken with fourth place in 100m at World Championships

Dina Asher-Smith suffered World Athletics Championships heartbreak – despite equalling her British 100m record – as Jamaica cleaned up in Eugene.

The 26-year-old clocked 10.83 seconds – level with her record from Doha in 2019 – but could only finish fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3 at Hayward Field on Sunday night.

Asher-Smith had hinted pre-championships that she was keeping something back for Eugene, and delivered with a record-equalling time, but fell just short of the podium.