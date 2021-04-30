Cricket can be a thankless game at times – Dom Sibley has found out the hard way.

On the very same day that the England and Warwickshire opener was receiving a bottle of champagne for being named Wisden Cricketer of the Year, he fractured his index finger on his right hand, stalling his plans for a fruitful English summer.

The 25-year-old is not the first player to fracture a finger, in fact he is not even the first England player to do so in 2021, with Ben Stokes having suffered a similar injury but on his left hand two days earlier.