Dom Sibley: ‘I fell in love with cricket watching that 2005 Ashes series ... it would be a dream’
The opening batsman tells Paul Eddison about Indian conditions, recovering from injury and his ambition to one day play in an Ashes series
Cricket can be a thankless game at times – Dom Sibley has found out the hard way.
On the very same day that the England and Warwickshire opener was receiving a bottle of champagne for being named Wisden Cricketer of the Year, he fractured his index finger on his right hand, stalling his plans for a fruitful English summer.
The 25-year-old is not the first player to fracture a finger, in fact he is not even the first England player to do so in 2021, with Ben Stokes having suffered a similar injury but on his left hand two days earlier.
