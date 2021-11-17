Ebony Rainford-Brent leads ‘game-changing’ initiative to improve cricket’s diversity
The World Cup winner believes ACE can help increase black participation in cricket, with numbers dwindling among British professional players in recent years
World Cup winner Ebony Rainford-Brent ‘would have bitten somebody’s hand off’ to be part of ACE, the charity she founded to increase black participation in cricket.
The rapidly-expanding organisation launched out of Surrey County Cricket Club in January 2020 and has now been nominated for a prestigious London Sport Award, held in association with the City of London Corporation.
Lambeth-born Rainford-Brent’s own introduction to the game came through a community programme when, aged 10, she joined a session run by the London Community Cricket Association. Seven years later, she became the first black woman to play for England.
