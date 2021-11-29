Ellen White goes ‘full circle’ in chase for England history
Forward scored against Austria on her 100th appearance for her country just as she did on her first
Ellen White was back where she started as she reached her 100th cap for England against Austria.
The forward scored just as she had done on her international debut against the same opponents in March 2010, although this time she was netting the winner in Sunderland.
Between those two games, White has scored 43 more times, to sit one behind Kelly Smith’s all-time goal scoring record for England Women of 46, moving ahead of Kerry Davis.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies