Emma Raducanu ‘finding out a lot about myself’ after coaching split
Raducanu moved on from German coach Torben Beltz last month
Emma Raducanu has said that she is “finding out a lot” about herself as she continues to play without a full-time coach.
The US Open winner split with German coach Torben Beltz last month and has begun the clay court season without a replacement in place.
Raducanu will make her Grand Slam debut on the surface at the French Open and is seeded tenth at the Italian Open this week.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies