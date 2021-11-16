Emma Raducanu blazed the UK Pro League trail and, just over 12 months later, newly-crowned champion Sonay Kartal says she can follow in the superstar’s tennis footsteps.

Kartal, 20, emulated US Open winner Raducanu, 19, by clinching the UK Pro League title in Shrewsbury on Sunday night.

The south coast star swatted aside Freya Christie – ranked over 300 places above her – 6-0 6-1 in rapid time to further enhance her reputation as one of British tennis’ most exciting young prodigies and claim a cool £15,000 prize pot.