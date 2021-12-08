England play into Australia’s hands in more ways than one

It turns out that Joe Root may well have made his first two mistakes of this Ashes series before a ball was even bowled.

Visiting England captains to The Gabba are still haunted - nearly 20 years on - by Nasser Hussain's decision to bowl first back in 2002, when, after sticking Australia in, he could only watch as they romped away to 364 for two on their way to another series win.

Maybe Nasser's rogue call was in the back of Root's mind then when, having seen the coin come up his way, he opted to bat first on a green top in helpful overhead conditions against one of the best bowling attacks in the game.