England show courage and control in Euro 2020 opener of quiet promise
The Three Lions weathered the peaks and troughs and ebbs and flows of tournament football before emerging victorious in a performance that hints at better to come
There was plenty to be pleased about as Gareth Southgate looked back on a job well done.
He had just watched his England side win their opening game of a European Championship for the first time ever with a hard-fought but well-earned victory over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.
It also marked a measure of revenge, the Croats having knocked the Three Lions out in their last meaningful tournament game, the fateful World Cup semi-final three years ago.
