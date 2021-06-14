England show courage and control in Euro 2020 opener of quiet promise

There was plenty to be pleased about as Gareth Southgate looked back on a job well done.

He had just watched his England side win their opening game of a European Championship for the first time ever with a hard-fought but well-earned victory over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

It also marked a measure of revenge, the Croats having knocked the Three Lions out in their last meaningful tournament game, the fateful World Cup semi-final three years ago.