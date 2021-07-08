A new and improved England show just how far they have come

A period of England's gripping win over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final where nothing much happened at all was arguably the most satisfying of all for those watching on.

The Three Lions are into a first major tournament final for 55 years having outlasted the Danes in an exhausting and exhilarating final four match at Wembley on Wednesday night.

An own goal from skipper Simon Kjaer cancelled out a stunning Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick only for home captain Harry Kane to slam home what proved to be the winner after his extra-time penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.