After 55 years of hurt, England stand one step from history

After waiting 55 years to take that final step, one more.

England’s heroes are still glowing in the history of reaching a first major tournament final for more than half a century, secured in thrilling fashion by the dramatic extra-time win over Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

It has been a tournament of historic moments for Gareth Southgate and his men as they first paid back Croatia for the pain of three years ago at the World Cup in Russia before settling the biggest score of all against Germany and a first win over their rivals in a competitive game for two decades.