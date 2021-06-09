Jack Grealish and Gareth Southgate’s biggest selection headache
England boast an embarrassment of riches in the attacking areas of the pitch. Grealish should be one of those leading the charge
England's European Championship gets underway in a matter of days.
Gareth Southgate's men take on Croatia at Wembley on Sunday afternoon to kick off what they hope will be the start of a hugely successful summer as they bid to be crowned the continent's best team.
The squad has been selected, media duties have begun and training sessions in the Burton-on-Trent sunshine are underway in earnest.
