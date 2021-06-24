Could Germany actually be what England need at Euro 2020?
The Three Lions meet one of their oldest rivals in the last-16 in a match that could end their tournament hopes but also be just what they need
Whisper it quietly, but could Germany be exactly what England need at Euro 2020?
The Three Lions will face one of their oldest rivals in the last-16 of the tournament after Leon Goretzka saved the Germans, who twice went behind against Hungary before the midfielder’s late goal salvaged a crucial draw in Munich on Wednesday night.
The point saw them finish second behind France in Group F and set them on course for Wembley on Tuesday.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies