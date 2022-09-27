Gareth Southgate shows off a new trick to conjure an England comeback
The England boss turned the game around with his substitutions against Germany to help earn a 3-3 draw
Even when everything else was going well for Gareth Southgate, there was a criticism that could be levelled at him. A meticulous planner could set up a side to start well, but they lost their way. Southgate could not make game-changing substitutions. Croatia and Italy could concede first to England but come back and win. Southgate lacked the instinctive brilliance to alter a match that was getting away from him.
As a reign seemed to be losing its way, as six years of progress seemed to bring drift, dullness and disappointment, Southgate did something new. Not pick Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has cemented the prized role of England’s fourth-choice right-back. But still something very different. He conjured a comeback.
It was Mason Mount, a substitute, who swept in an equaliser from 20 yards. Bukayo Saka, another replacement, had picked him out, just as he had been involved in the build-up to Luke Shaw’s goal. After failing to find the net in open play in 520 minutes in the Nations League, England had two goals in four minutes.
