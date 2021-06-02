Cricket and its fans finally return home

If you get to Lord’s via St John’s Wood station, you’ll know about the wind tunnel.

As you reach the top of the escalators that take you from Jubilee Line to ground level, you’ve got about 20 yards to brace yourself before it hits you. Maybe it’s because the entrance is positioned at 45 degrees on the corner of the road creating a funnel effect, but few stations create a maelstrom that slaps you in the face, ruffles your hair, turns ties to kites and throws punters out onto the road like this one. A welcome, in its own way, to a day’s play at Lord’s.

On Wednesday, however, it felt more welcoming. The removals of masks and the sudden gush of fresh air felt like a healthy kiss. The ushering of bodies into the sunlight more a hearty pat on the back. Given it had been almost two years since Lord’s had hosted international cricket, the welcome felt justified.