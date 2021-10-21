England’s world’s best set for their toughest test yet

England Women are the world’s number one rugby team and unbeaten since 2019 but next up is the biggest test of all as they welcome world champions New Zealand to Sandy Park in Exeter.

The Red Roses have won their last 14 matches including three successive Six Nations titles, with their last defeat coming in San Diego against the Black Ferns, the team right behind them in the world rankings.

That was a repeat of the result of the World Cup final in 2017, arguably the greatest women’s rugby match ever played, and for star flanker Marlie Packer, there is no bigger test than taking on the Kiwis, with the two sides set to meet again a week later at Franklin’s Gardens.