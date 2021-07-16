One last chance for England with World Cup around the corner
The Twenty20 World Cup begins in October with chances to book a place in the squad running out
Time waits for no man in sport and nowhere is that truer than cricket's shortest form.
It is a big year for the English game and that includes Twenty20 with the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates now just around the corner.
Captain Eoin Morgan knows the bulk of the group who will travel to try and add the 20-over title to the 50-over one in October.
