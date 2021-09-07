England’s perfect start faces its toughest test

England head into the toughest game of their World Cup qualifying campaign in the best possible shape.

The 4-0 victory over Andorra on Sunday that followed another 4-0 triumph, in Budapest against Hungary, means it's a perfect five from five so far on the Three Lions' road to Qatar.

Qualifying for major tournaments wasn't always this easy. Indeed, previous incarnations of the national team had to rely on big results late in campaigns to reach their goals while others infamously failed to get there at all in the not so distant past.