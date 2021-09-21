Out with the old and in with the new for England

Out with the old and in with the new. This may have been but a preliminary England training squad to be further refined and refurnished before the Autumn Internationals but by word and by deed Eddie Jones laid out his vision for the future. Tonga, South Africa and Australia are on the November docket more immediately, but this is a group picked with the 2023 Rugby World Cup as Jones’ most prominent thought.

“We are now selecting with the World Cup in mind. After the Lions tour you draw bit of a line in the sand because then you’re in the last two years before the World Cup and everything you do counts,” said Jones of a 45-player squad.

“We’ve got five campaigns until the World Cup and our goal is to win the World Cup. Each campaign we want to get a little bit better.”