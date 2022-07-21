More than nine million people watched England come from behind to beat Spain in the Euro 2022 quarter-final on Wednesday night.

The Lionesses needed a brilliant extra-time goal from Georgia Stanway to progress to the last four after Esther Gonzalez’s opener for Spain had been cancelled out by Ella Toone in the 84th minute.

A peak audience of 7.6million watched the game on BBC One, with a further 1.5million streaming across the iPlayer and BBC Sport website.