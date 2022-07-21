Jump to content
England vs Spain: More than nine million viewers tune into Euro 2022 quarter-final thriller

A peak audience of 7.6million watched the game on BBC One, with a further 1.5million streaming across the iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Sports Staff
Thursday 21 July 2022 17:25
Wiegman reflects on 'crazy day' of negative COVID test and England's tough win

More than nine million people watched England come from behind to beat Spain in the Euro 2022 quarter-final on Wednesday night.

The Lionesses needed a brilliant extra-time goal from Georgia Stanway to progress to the last four after Esther Gonzalez’s opener for Spain had been cancelled out by Ella Toone in the 84th minute.

A peak audience of 7.6million watched the game on BBC One, with a further 1.5million streaming across the iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

