Jos Buttler delivers again as England’s T20 talisman

Another day, another masterclass of white-ball batting from Jos Buttler.

And while the bludgeoning, battering unbeaten 71 against Australia on Saturday was all about the hitting, this match-winning knock against Sri Lanka on Monday evening centred on the hard yards.

At halfway, after being stuck in for the first time in the tournament, England were bogged down and struggling for fluency at 43 for three after 10 overs. Buttler, known for his explosive starts at the top of the order, had just 24 runs off 30 balls.