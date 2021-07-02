England primed and ready to rise to their next challenge

It's not been often over the last 55 years that an England side have been able to use the experience of a run through the knockout rounds of a major tournament to their advantage.

But as Gareth Southgate's side gear up for their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday that's exactly where they are at.

The Three Lions are into the last eight of the tournament after a famous win over Germany in the last 16 on Tuesday night. The victory, courtesy of second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, was a first in the knockout phase over their old rivals since 1966 and a first in any competitive game in nearly 20 years.