England’s women hunt men’s rugby union record after thrashing Canada

Simon Middleton and Sarah Hunter shared a smile as they answered in unison “yes” when asked whether England women were focussed on equalling the men’s record of 18 Test wins in a row.

Their response came after the Red Roses beat Canada 51-12 at the Stoop on Sunday for their 17th consecutive victory, a triumph that also capped a one-year unbroken stand at the top of the rankings.

Sarah Bern scored twice in a player of the match performance, with Claudia MacDonald and debutant Heather Cowell also going over twice, as Alex Matthews ensured that tries from Paige Farries and Sabrina Poulin were cancelled out.