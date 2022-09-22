‘Absolutely dreadful’: England’s World Cup kits leave fans divided
The Qatar World Cup will get underway in November
England have released their official kits for the World Cup and it has left fans divided, to say the least, on whether they like it or not.
Gareth Southgate’s side travel to Qatar in November to try and win the trophy the team have not had their hands on since 1966.
The main part of the home shirt looks similar to previous England shirts, the plain white with the Three Lions logo. But the shoulders are covered in a sky blue and navy pattern, with the end of the sleeves also having a blue trim.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies