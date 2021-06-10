The world will be watching as Euro 2020 finally kicks off

Staging a football tournament across 12 countries was always going to be a daunting challenge. And that was before a global pandemic turned things even more upside down.

The delayed European Championships will finally get underway on Friday – 12 months later than planned – with the eyes of the footballing world turning to Europe and one of the great events in the sporting calendar.

Some of the most talented players the game has to offer will be battling it out to decide the continent's best before a winner is crowned, at Wembley Stadium, on 11 July.