Frank Lampard unsure on futures of key Everton trio despite securing safety

Frank Lampard said he hopes to keep Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Jordan Pickford at Goodison Park but admitted he is unsure if Everton’s losses will force them to sell one of their prize assets this summer.

Everton clinched their Premier League status by beating Crystal Palace 3-2 on Thursday and Lampard said discussions about the futures of their key men had been postponed, as he accepted they would have lost them had they been relegated to the Championship.

But they have had financial losses of £370 million over the last three years while the wealthy sponsor Alisher Usmanov, a business partner of owner Farhad Moshiri, has been sanctioned by the British government for his links to Vladimir Putin.