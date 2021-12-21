‘Full steam ahead’ for rally driver’s race of a lifetime

Molly Taylor has been crowned Extreme E’s inaugural champion but now has just two weeks to prepare to fulfil a life-long dream, she tells Rachel Steinberg

Tuesday 21 December 2021 08:29
Molly Taylor is Extreme E's inaugural champion

Molly Taylor is Extreme E’s inaugural champion

(Sam Bloxham)

Inaugural Extreme E champion Molly Taylor barely has time to wash the British mud out of her hair before she’ll take on the Dakar Rally.  

The 33-year-old and teammate Johan Kristoffersson were so caked in the stuff after leaping into the mire at Bovington Camp that the team logos on their Rosberg X Racing kit – founded by F1 champion Nico – were barely visible.  

Now the newly-crowned champion has just two weeks to adjust from Dorset to desert as she prepares for her lifelong-dream debut in the legendary rally with South Racing Can-Am on 2 January.   

