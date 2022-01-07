Fifty years on, Ronnie Radford’s iconic winner typifies the FA Cup

The commentary from the then 26-year-old John Motson is almost iconic as the strike itself, but 50 years on from the FA Cup tie that changed his life, Ronnie Radford – who celebrated with a double arm raise celebration which would soon be barely visible among the throng of Hereford fans who ran on the pitch to celebrate with him - still likes to downplay a Third Round replay goal which remains perhaps the most iconic in the competition’s 150-year history.

“Sometimes they go in, and sometimes they end up in the car park,” he tells The Independent.

Luckily for Radford his 30-yard smash, on an Edgar Street pitch that resembled a mudbath, flew past Willie McFaul and into the top left-hand corner, equalising Malcolm McDonald’s opener for the visitors, and laying a platform for an extra-time winner from Ricky George, who had travelled down with Motson from London the day before the game.