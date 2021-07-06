Gareth Southgate masters man management to inspire England
England are in the Euro 2020 semi-finals with their manager bringing the squad together as a whole to do it
It was an answer which encapsulated exactly why Gareth Southgate has this England squad where they are.
The Three Lions manager was speaking moments after guiding his country into the semi-finals for the second major tournament in a row and for the just the second time ever at a European Championship.
A moment to sit back and drink it in then, another crowning achievement just three years on from the adventure through to the same stage in Russia.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies