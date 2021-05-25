Gareth Southgate plays it safe with bigger challenges to come
The Three Lions boss has selected an expanded 33-man squad for Euro 2020 but that’s just the first of many difficult decisions he will have to make
I
t was an England squad announcement but not quite as we expected.
The group that the country hopes will bring football home from Euro 2020 this summer has been chosen. Or at least it provisionally has.
Gareth Southgate has named a 33-man party initially, a group that will be whittled down to the tournament maximum of 26 by 1 June.
