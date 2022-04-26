Government tell Premier League to support football pyramid or face independent regulator
Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said that an independent regulator could be given powers over financial distribution unless the Premier League agrees to a deal to support lower leagues
The Premier League will be forced to give away hundreds of millions to the wider football pyramid if it cannot come up with a fair alternative by the summer, the government has warned.
Such an agreement was described as “some way off” in ministers’ formal response to the Fan-Led Review of Football Governance, leaving open the possibility that legislation will be written up to give an independent regulator the authority to seize up to 25 per cent of the competition’s broadcast revenues - and possibly 10 per cent of transfer fees - for the benefit of the wider game.
Sports minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed a White Paper will be drawn up this summer to detail exactly how an independent regulator would operate, amping up the pressure on the Premier League to finally strike a deal with the English Football League. The issue has been rumbling for years but reached new levels with the start of the pandemic and the ill-fated Super League plan - which prompted this review.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies